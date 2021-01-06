Rutherford County Schools

A proposal to use a hybrid schedule for students for the next four weeks was not approved by the Rutherford County Board of Education Tuesday evening.

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock had submitted a plan to the board to adopt a hybrid calendar for the first four weeks of the second semester, Jan. 11 through Feb. 5. The proposal recommended students attend school in-person every other day based on their last name.

The purpose of the proposal was to limit the number of students on campuses at the same time, thereby increasing the ability to social distance students and potentially reducing the number of students and employees who would be affected by quarantine situations.

However, no board member made a motion in favor of the proposal and so the proposal was not adopted.

As such, all Rutherford County students who attend school in-person will resume school on Monday, Jan. 11. Distance-learning students may continue doing so and any family who wishes to switch their children to distance-learning may still take that option by notifying their school.