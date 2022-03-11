Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Chicken + Beer: The Brew Tour
Friday, March 11, 5:00pm-8:30pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Bring the friends or pack up the family and join the staff and community this Friday for (Hot) Chicken + (Cold) Beer: The Brew Tour at MayDay Brewery. Chicken will be served from 5:00-8:30pm or until they run out! There will also be live music from 7:00-9:00pm. Pizza will also be served.
For more information, click here.
2. Hunchback of Notre Dame
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm
110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel. The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Meditation and Mimosas
Saturday, March 12, 11:00am-1:00pm
423 W Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage and Yoga Lounge
Join fellow yogis at Royal Massage & Yoga for meditation and mimosas! RMYL will host a yoga class followed by meditation and mimosas. Class begins at 11 am. After class enjoy a brunch and a mimosa bar with your new yoga buddies, get a delicious cup of tea, and relax in their zen lounge.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Gerbera Daisies Painting Class
Saturday, March 12, 1:00pm-3:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Grab your girlfriends and come out to Painting with a Twist. Get in the spring mood with this beautiful picture of daisies you will be painting. All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils, so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Scout-urdays
Saturday, March 12, 2:30pm-3:30pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Springs
Celebrate the world and look at ways to go green with different types of renewable energy resources. Scouts will take a dive into hydropower, solar power, wind energy, and natural gasses with discussions about each energy and hands-on projects. Discovery Center welcomes all Scouting groups with awesome experiences designed to meet badge, pin, loop and rank requirements while learning new skills in an interactive environment!
For more information and to register, click here.