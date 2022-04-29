Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Black Murfreesboro Market

Saturday, April 30, 10:00am-4:00pm

312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN

Cannonsburgh Village

The 2022 Black Murfreesboro Market is back starting April 30, 2022! The BMM will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October. Here is a great opportunity to support local Black Owned Businesses and experience a fun day of Black Culture. There will be Food Trucks, Shopping, Music and so much more. All are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.