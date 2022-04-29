Rutherford Happenings: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Black Murfreesboro Market
Saturday, April 30, 10:00am-4:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
The 2022 Black Murfreesboro Market is back starting April 30, 2022! The BMM will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October. Here is a great opportunity to support local Black Owned Businesses and experience a fun day of Black Culture. There will be Food Trucks, Shopping, Music and so much more. All are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2. Clean Foodie Fest
Saturday, April 30, 9:00am-1:00pm
2631 Highwood Blvd, Smyrna, TN
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna
Sample some of the cleanest eats, drinks and treats from across Middle TN! Join the organizers and other members of the community for the 2nd Annual Clean Foodie Fest! Meet and try local businesses offering up some of the tastiest options in clean food, drinks, and treats! These include Paleo, Keto, and Vegan options. There will also be hosting companies offering clean products for your home, kitchen, oral care and skin!
For more information, click here.
3. Paint Yourself as a Llama
Saturday, April 30, 10:00am-12:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Bring your whole crew for a unique family outing they’ll never forget. You focus on quality time and we’ll handle the rest! All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While we welcome painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Succulent Teacup Garden
Sunday, May 1, 2:00pm-3:00pm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Classy Cactus Farm
Enjoy an afternoon creating a special Teacup Succulent Garden. Wide variety of Teacups, succulents and decorative elements will be provided. Experience the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse and enjoy creating your own Succulent Teacup Garden. This is the perfect event to bring your mom and celebrate Mother’s Day! Everyone in attendance will receive 20% off additional items at the day of the event and receive discounts for future workshops. Light snacks and drinks will be provided!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Crawfish Boil Benefit
Saturday, April 30, 3:00pm-6:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Please join Mayday Brewery and Parks Realty for a crawfish boil benefiting Parks Christmas for the Children. Each ticket purchased includes food and 2 beers or soft drinks. All proceeds from this event will be going to Parks Christmas for the Children, a local charity that provides Christmas presents for children in need across Rutherford County. Special thanks to Lenders Title company for supplying the food and Steadfast Mortgage for sponsoring the beverages.
For more information and to purchase tickets or donate, click here.