For the past three years the Belmont Office of Leadership Development (BOLD) and the Office of Career and Professional Development (OCPD) have partnered to offer students “Leadership Lately,” a series of 50-minute interactive leadership and career development workshops on the latest in leadership insights, books, articles and experiences. Leadership Lately has been facilitated by a variety of local and nationally acclaimed leaders and business owners.

After an astounding 330 percent increase in student participation in the virtual Leadership Lately sessions during the Fall 2021 semester, BOLD and the OCPD set out to offer both in-person and virtual sessions on an ongoing basis. Students have expressed satisfaction with Leadership Lately’s alignment with the Intellectual, Occupational, and Interpersonal Well-being WELL-Core requirements. The offering also allows facilitators a chance to branch out beyond their day-to-day routine in their office or classroom.

Dr. Darcie Finch, director of Belmont’s Metro Nashville Urban Teacher Residency Program and instructor in the College of Education, facilitated a Leadership Lately workshop on using communication tools to go from safe spaces to brave spaces. Also, Dr. Rodney Woods, VP and chief clinical engineer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, helped students learn what they needed to future-proof their careers. 276 students have participated in the seven Leadership Lately sessions offered this spring semester.

These inspiring workshops will continue to connect Belmont students with leaders who are making a positive difference in their fields and communities. With the ongoing partnership of BOLD and the OCPD, Leadership Lately will enhance students’ capacity to do the same.