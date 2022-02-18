Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Friday Night Dance Party

Friday, February 18, 7:00pm

210 Stones River Mall, Murfreesboro, TN

Coconut Bay Cafe

Friday Night Dance Party at the “Bay’! Come on out and party with Escape at Murfreesboro’s coolest party place! Escape’s song list includes new and old songs of Pop, Rock and Country. They play some of the best music around. Once you see Escape, you’ll be a fan. So come out and experience great food, great service, and great fun!

