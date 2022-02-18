Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Friday Night Dance Party
Friday, February 18, 7:00pm
210 Stones River Mall, Murfreesboro, TN
Coconut Bay Cafe
Friday Night Dance Party at the “Bay’! Come on out and party with Escape at Murfreesboro’s coolest party place! Escape’s song list includes new and old songs of Pop, Rock and Country. They play some of the best music around. Once you see Escape, you’ll be a fan. So come out and experience great food, great service, and great fun!
2. Vinyl Radio
Friday, February 18, 7:00pm-10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs
The best of the 1970s performed by touring Nashville pros! Limited capacity-indoor show! All ages welcome! Vinyl Radio is regarded as one of the most entertaining 1970s tribute bands around! “Vinyl Radio is a full throttle live music experience not to be missed. Truly one of the best live bands in Nashville”-Bob Mueller News Channel 2
3. Champions for Health: Health Fair
Saturday, February 19, 11:00m-1:00pm
1180 Park Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Join health experts of the community for the Annual Champions for Health, a health fair sponsored by Championtone Fitness and Brandi Mosby Coaching. The health fair will include people in the community coming together to gain more information on health!
4. Veteran Night Out
Saturday, February 19, 3:49pm-6:00pm
167 Mall Circle Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
60 Minute Escape Games Murfreesboro
This is a social event for Rutherford County Veterans to meet and spend time with other veterans. Come out and spend time meeting other Veterans from the Rutherford County area and have fun. JackSplit House Axe Throwing of Murfreesboro is sponsoring this event. They also host events that are great for team building, family, and group parties.
5. The Temptations and Four Tops
Sunday, February 20, 7:30pm-10:30pm
116 5th Avenue N, Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium
The Temptations, often referred to as American Music Royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group are celebrating their 60th Anniversary through 2022. To mark this milestone, The Temptations released a brand-new album, Temptations 60, with nearly all-original songs. Dr. Otis Williams, the sole-surviving, original member of The Temptations, turned 80 on October 30th of 2021. The Four Tops started their musical career as the Four Aims at a house party in Detroit in 1964. The Four Tops continued to churn out hits for Motown with releases that included “Standing in the Shadows of Love” and “Bernadette,” both of which placed well on the R&B and pop charts. The quartet performed together for more than forty years.
