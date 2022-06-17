Mr. Nicholas Bialkowski passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 16, 2022, he was 84 years old.

He was born in Cleveland, OH and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 7 years.

Nicholas worked as a machinist at Solon Industrial Grinding. Nick was very proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy. After retiring in Ohio, he moved to Florida where he proudly continued serving other veterans as a member of the Honor Guard.

In Tennessee, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents, Aloise Bialkowski and Mary Bialkowski; and daughter, Cheryl (Bialkowski) Neely.

He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Marilyn Bialkowski; son, Nicholas Bialkowski Jr.; daughter, Carol (Susan) Bialkowski; brother, Richard (Margo)Bialkowski; one grandchild, Shana (Matthew)Prah; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Prah, Ellie Prah, Nathan Prah, and Alina Prah; along with many nieces and nephews.

A mass service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

