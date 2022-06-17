Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1 Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 18, 3:00pm-9:00pm

415 S. Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.

