Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are events in and around Rutherford County.
1Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 18, 3:00pm-9:00pm
415 S. Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Painting with Dad
Sunday, June 19, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You will leave with a one-of-a-kind creation. All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Comedy Night @ Panther Creek Brews
Saturday, June 18, 8:30pm – 10:00pm
714 West Main Street, #Suite F, Murfreesboro
Panther Creek Brews
Panther Creek Brews and Music City Comedy are coming together to create one of the Best Comedy Shows in Middle Tennessee.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Creekside Saturday
Saturday, June 18, 1:00pm-3:00pm
5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN
La Vergne Public Library
Creekside Saturday is proudly hosted by the La Vergne Public Library and the La Vergne Stormwater Department. Bring your kids, towels, and water play clothes to La Vergne’s Creekside Saturday! There will be a water-themed story-time, water activities, a scavenger hunt, snacks, and plenty of fun for kids.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Bloomsbury BBQ
Saturday, June 18, 6:00pm-9:00pm
9398 Del Thomas Rd, Smyrna, TN
Bloomsbury Farm
Come enjoy a good ole fashioned family BBQ! Chef Mallory will be cooking up a storm on their open fire grill. Bring your favorite beverage and your family and friends! This is a family-friendly event!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.