Rutherford County to Increase Police Presence for St. Patrick’s Day

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force

Observing St. Patrick’s life and death March 17 is a day of celebration but problems arise when adding vehicles, alcohol and driving, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson.

“The problem is the ‘mourning’ after,” Vinson said. “This can come from the DUI arrest and thousands of dollars you will lose, the damage to the vehicle or property you have caused or the worst case of an unforeseen death at your hands.”

“Don’t think you’re lucky and play into the temporary fun with permanent consequences,” Vinson said.

Drivers must not drink and drive, he said. They should make a plan and a backup plan before celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members will try to prevent any traffic deaths, injuries and crashes by having extra officers enforcing DUI and alcohol-related crimes St. Patrick’s Day.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said some members of the department’s Traffic Unit and MPACT Unit will work a special detail of proactive enforcement in hopes to reduce the number of DUI’s, hazardous moving violations and crashes.

Police will be saturating areas where DUI arrests occur frequently.

“We know that a lot of people love to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Walker said. “We are just asking for help keeping everyone safe on the roads. Please plan ahead for a ride share, a friend or another safe way to get to your destination.”

Barry Stevenson, public affairs specialist for AAA, said AAA will offer the free Tow to Go from 6 p.m., Thursday March 16 to 6 a.m., Monday, March 20. The AAA tow truck driver will transport the requesting driver and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles. The toll free number is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

“The goal of The Auto Club Group’s Tow to Go program is to prevent injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers,” AAA reported. “It reminds party-goers to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging other safe transportation.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Boyd said troopers will join Murfreesboro Police and sheriff’s deputies in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement.