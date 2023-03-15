CaveFest Returns to The Caverns

On October 6-8, 2023, The Caverns is proud to present the second annual CaveFest, featuring a curated line-up of music over three days. Headliners include Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, and The Travelin’ McCourys, plus artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou, on-site camping, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, delicious food trucks, local vendors, and more.

“CaveFest was a dream come true last year, an ideal festival featuring favorite bands in the best autumn weather in the perfect place. Glad this dream is recurring and we’re excited to see the event grow to three days in 2023!” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo.

In its first year, CaveFest sold out with guests in attendance from every one of the lower 48 states. The festival will take full advantage of what The Caverns has to offer above and below ground. The Caverns Amphitheater, with its spacious area for chairs and dancing, will host the headlining performances while providing breathtaking views of the majestic Cumberland Plateau. The Caverns world-famous underground concert hall will function as a 2nd stage hosting additional performances, daily open jam sessions, and cave yoga.

Naturally, CaveFest will also feature cave tours and subterranean adventures, providing guests with the opportunity to delve deep and discover what lies beneath the Earth’s surface. The Caverns will present hour-long walking tours through the otherworldly Big Room Cave, where the enthralling history of the region, cave geology and mythology intertwine. Those seeking an adrenaline rush can opt for an Adventure Cave Tour that will take them beyond “Tombstone Pass” to witness an underground river, soda straw formations, and other fascinating sights.

The line-up for CaveFest includes: Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, The Travelin’ McCourys, Jim Lauderdale, Town Mountain, The Lil Smokies, Sam Grisman Project: Plays Garcia/Grisman’s Shady Grove Album, Jon Stickley Trio, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Larry Keel Experience, Lindsay Lou, The HillBenders: Play WhoGrass, Sicard Hollow, Big Richard, Fireside Collective, Airshow, Two Runner, Pert Near Sandstone, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Volunteer String Band, Off The Wagon, Three Tall Pines, Johnny Campbell Band, Hudost, and Wyatt Ellis & Friends.

Lindsay Lou, dubbed by fans the “Queen of CaveFest” in the festival’s inaugural year, will return as one of CaveFest artist-in-residence. As artist-in-residence, in addition to a dedicated performance slot, Lindsay Lou will be found sitting in with others all weekend long creating memorable collaborations and magical CaveFest moments.

Starting at $129, early bird 3-day tickets for CaveFest, which include camping, go on sale on Wednesday, March 15th at 12p CT at TheCaverns.com. Kids 12 and under are free. RV guests can add a $99 pass for an RV campsite (hook-ups not available).

CaveFest also offers a variety of VIP packages for those looking to upgrade their experience on any budget. VIP experiences start as low as $549 with perks like a premium campsite location, access to a VIP viewing area, access to a VIP lounge tent with delicious local catering, all day complimentary refreshments and snacks, open bar service in the evenings, and much more. For guests looking for a more luxurious experience, The Caverns offers onsite accommodations in its new climate-controlled Yurt Village with a VIP Yurt Package for two, which start at $1,972 and include access to VIP viewing and the VIP lounge tent, and more. Lastly, guests can opt for the comforts of a local lodge with The Caverns popular Stay & Cave packages for two for $1,910 which provide lodging in nearby Monteagle, shuttle transportation to and from the venue, VIP lounge tent access, merch and more.

$1 from every CaveFest ticket will go to the Sewanee Mountain Grotto to support cave conservation efforts.