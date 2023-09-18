Rutherford County, Tennessee Celebrates Record-Breaking Visitor Spending in 2022

The numbers are in, and Rutherford County, Tennessee continues to be a top destination for tourists. The recently released 2022 Visitor Spending Report from Tourism Economics showcases remarkable growth in visitor spending in Tennessee. In a year that challenged the tourism industry worldwide, Rutherford County experienced an astonishing 17% increase in visitor spending compared to the previous year.

In 2021, Rutherford County’s visitor spending stood at an impressive $634 million. Fast forward to 2022, and the county shattered all expectations, boasting an impressive $744 million in visitor spending, solidifying its place as a premier destination for travelers. Rutherford County proudly ranks #7 in the state of Tennessee for visitor spending, a testament to the area’s allure and the hard work of its tourism industry.

But the success story doesn’t stop there. The 2022 Tennessee Tourism Visitor Spending Report reveals that this remarkable achievement is part of a statewide trend. Tennessee as a whole experienced historic highs in visitor spending, with all 95 counties witnessing an increase in visitor expenditures.

One of the most significant takeaways from this report is the tremendous impact of tourism on the local community. In Rutherford County, tourism generated substantial savings for its residents, resulting in an average of $606 in tax savings for every household. This demonstrates the symbiotic relationship between tourism and the local economy, as tourism dollars continue to benefit the community at large.

This remarkable growth in visitor spending not only solidifies Rutherford County’s position as a prime destination within the state but also underscores the resilience and dedication of the tourism industry in the face of adversity.

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of Rutherford County’s tourism industry,” said Barbara Wolke, senior vice president of Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Center. “This report highlights the outstanding efforts of our local businesses, attractions, and hospitality partners who work tirelessly to make Rutherford County a must-visit destination. The tourism industry’s contribution to the local economy and its positive impact on our community is something to be celebrated.”