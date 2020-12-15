Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16, all Rutherford County schools will operate on distance learning for the remainder of the week, writes RCS Communications Director James Evans in a statement to RCS families.

“We reached this difficult decision after receiving updated information this (Monday) afternoon from the Tennessee Department of Health, which shows that Rutherford County now has more than 3,100 active cases and a spread of .96%, which is the highest that we have experienced this school year,” explains the email.

Schools will be open Tuesday for in-person learners and teachers and administrators will share additional information with families about the specific plan for Wednesday through Friday.

“This pandemic is frustrating for all us, and we appreciate your support as navigate these unprecedented times. Thanks again for all that you do as parents, and please reach out to your schools and teachers if you have any questions regarding how this affects your children,” writes Evans.

Beginning Nov. 30, 2020, Rutherford County Schools launched its own dashboard to report COVID-19 school information. You can view the dashboard here.

Parents can find information about which schools are on temporary distance-learning to allow quarantines to clear, the number of reported positive cases and quarantines, and the community spread rate information

The dashboard includes the total number of new positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines reported each week for employees and students and a school-by-school breakdown. Please note, school level information is only reported if the school has five or more cases because of health privacy requirements, but all cases are included in the district total.