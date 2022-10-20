Rutherford County Receives $5.5 Million to Replace Over 37,000 Feet of Water Lines

Rutherford County – and specifically Consolidated Utility District (CUD) — will receive just over $5.5 million from the state to replace more than 37,000 feet of water lines, improve current service to underserved communities, and provide service to local households lacking water.

CUD will use the funds to pursue infrastructure work along Baker Road and the South Loop area. The Baker Road project will replace approximately 11,000 feet of 12-inch water main from I-24 to Old Nashville Highway with newer and more durable 20-inch ductile iron pipe. The project is expected to be complete by spring of 2023 and will supply more water to a growing area of the county.

The South Loop project will install approximately 27,400 feet of ductile iron water main to replace older PVC water mains along Parsons Road and older water mains in the Christiana community. The work is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023 and would also extend new service along the eastern portion of Parsons Road, southern Rucker Christiana Road, Johnson Lowe Road, and Johnson Street.

Rutherford County received the funding through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) American Rescue Plan (ARP) State Water Infrastructure Grant program.

TDEC noted that the state received $3.725 billion, and the state dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water service projects throughout Tennessee. The funds are part of a series of 12 grants that were announced on October 11 through the TDEC website.

“The grant allows us to build new infrastructure and provide water service upgrades in multiple areas,” said Roger Goodson, General Manager of CUD. “The county’s population continues to expand, and it’s our mission to meet today’s needs and future needs for safe, clean water.”

“We’re pleased to work with CUD on committing these funds to use in the water system,” said Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr. “We’re continuing to see rapid residential and commercial growth, and that requires solid, reliable infrastructure for everyday use. This grant is another signal from the state, recognizing that our county is an economic engine.”

Given existing water service needs and projections for future growth, Rutherford County chose to commit the full 100% of grant funds to CUD. The projects were submitted for funding consideration as “shovel ready” projects, meaning the work was already underway.

CUD was responsible for providing a partial match of approximately $1.9 million of the $5.5 million grant, as well as any administrative and engineering costs. CUD opted to give $4.4 million, allowing for a total of nearly $10.1 million for the infrastructure projects.

TDEC requires the funds to be spent prior to the end of 2026, which makes the proposed projects attractive from the perspective of early completion.

At Consolidated Utility District, our mission continues to be to provide safe drinking water for all residential, industrial, and governmental agencies, meeting and exceeding all federal and state standards at the lowest possible cost with high quality, efficiency, and integrity.