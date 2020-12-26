Rutherford County Government reports that 911 has been re-established after AT&T experienced a network outage. Although 911 has been re-established, your name and location may not be seen by dispatchers.

Please give your name and location to dispatchers immediately upon calling.

Other Emergency Numbers:

Murfreesboro Communications (Police/Fire) 629-201-5056

La Vergne: 615-471-1103

Smyrna: 615-930-2067

Rutherford County Sheriff: 615-546-5793

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services: 615-546-5801

Middle Tennessee State University: 615-898-2424

Middle Tennessee Electric: 615-571-0297

Information will be updated as it becomes available. You may also opt-in to Alert Rutherford by visiting http://www.rcecd911.org/alertrutherford/ to receive notifications about the outage.