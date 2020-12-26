Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge Wins “Best On Site Experience”

The 2020 Remarkable Venue Awards celebrated the best museums and attractions in the United States at Tiqets’ first-ever global, online ceremony. Winners included the Museum of Modern Art, Aquarium of the Pacific, The LINQ High Roller and many more. With more than 29 nominees spanning 7 categories, the 4th annual Remarkable Venue Awards also awarded one Tennessee Museum.

The winners in the U.S. are:

Most Remarkable Venue: Museum of Modern Art

Museum of Modern Art Best Museum: USS Midway

USS Midway Best Attraction : Aquarium of the Pacific

: Aquarium of the Pacific Best Landmark : The LINQ High Roller

: The LINQ High Roller Best onsite experience: Titanic Museum Attraction

The Titanic Museum Attraction opened in Pigeon Forge back in 2010 with over 400 artifacts.

These winners were awarded to the highest-reviewed venues in their category in the U.S. based on more than 750,000 customer reviews on Tiqets.com. All reviews were left by actual visitors of the venues who bought their tickets through Tiqets.

Read more about the winners and nominees here. And Follow the Titanic Museum on Facebook for more information.