Rotary of Murfreesboro is Bringing Back Annual Pancake Breakfast

After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro is bringing back its annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast on December 3, 2022. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian School. This will be the 18th year.

Since its beginnings, this has been the event that gets the holiday season started for local families, and it gives everyone in the community a chance to share the joy of the season with friends and acquaintances.

A new addition to the event this year will be an online auction. Auction items will be placed online for bidding about a week before the event and will end a few days after.

“We are now looking for auction items,” said the event’s planning committee chair, Brett Gardner.

Proceeds from the event will go to local literacy-based non-profits, as the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro has chosen to put its main focus on community literacy.

“This fundraiser allows our Rotary club to give to many local organizations,” said current club president Staci Vincent. “We have given significant donations to both Read to Succeed and Books from Birth, as well as supporting our annual Dictionary Project, where we provide every third grader in Rutherford and Cannon Counties their own dictionary.”

“Nothing says Christmas likes pancakes,” added Garner. “It is a great time for the community to come together and get the Christmas Season started.”

A long-term group of Rotary friends has served as the grill team for many years, flipping pancakes, cooking sausage and baking cinnamon rolls. This year they will be missing Dr. James Boerner, who was a member of the team and passed away last year from COVID-19.

“We will miss him on the grill,” said Bill Mills, Murfreesboro Rotary’s kitchen team coordinator. “He could really put out the pancakes. He had it down to a science. This year is dedicated to him.”

Included with the $15 ticket price will be breakfast, live entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.

The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro was founded in 1919 and it is one of the oldest Rotary clubs in the State of Tennessee. Members have worked hard over the years to increase the quality of life for everyone in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County through their donations and volunteer hours.

Rotary International has a distinguished history of more than 117 years, and it is one of the oldest civic clubs in the world. Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, create a better world to support peace, and to end polio forever. It has seven areas of service: Promoting peace; providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; saving mothers and children; supporting education; growing local economies; protecting the environment; and their most well-known, fighting disease including polio, AIDS/HIV and malaria.

For more information about Rotary Club of Murfreesboro and the breakfast, visit their website at http://murfreesbororotary.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/. Ticket information will be available soon.