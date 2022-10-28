Friday, October 28, 2022
Rockvale Man Arrested in Stolen Car With Drugs in Vehicle

Source Staff
By Source Staff
From Metro Police

October 27, 2022 – A coordinated effort from Violent Crimes detectives, Midtown and South precinct officers, and MNPD aviation led to the arrest of Joshua Dyer, 39, of Rockvale, TN, after he was located driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs in the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the Charger on James Robertson Parkway near 4th Avenue North after it had just been stolen off a car lot a short time before, but it fled at a high rate of speed. The Charger was followed to Old Hickory Boulevard and I-65 where the vehicle was disabled and Dyer got out of the driver’s seat.

Dyer approached the vehicle behind him in traffic when detectives made contact and he fled on foot. During the short pursuit prior to his arrest, Dyer discarded a loaded firearm.

A clear plastic bag with 14.6 grams of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine was found in the center console of the Charger during a search.

Dyer was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, dangerous felony weapon possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $42,500 bond.

Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
