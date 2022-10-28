Motorist Wounded in Apparent Road Rage Incident on I-24

October 27, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the back seat passenger of a black “beaten up” Nissan sedan who shot at and wounded another motorist on I-24 east near Harding Place this Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 28-year-old man who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit in the hip. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The victim said he was driving a red Ford Escape in the far left lane of I-24 with the flow of traffic when the suspect car began making erratic movements behind him. The victim said he was unable to change lanes at the time, but that when traffic cleared, he moved to the right. He said as the black sedan passed, the rear passenger fired at least two rounds at his vehicle. After the shooting, the victim pulled over to the shoulder. The Nissan sedan continued traveling east on I-24. Alerts for the vehicle were relayed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford County authorities.

Anyone with information about the car and/or the person who fired the shots is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.