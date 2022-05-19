Urban Air Adventure Park held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1952 Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro.

Urban Air Murfreesboro has more than 30,000 square feet of space where kids of all ages can have fun and aim higher! The state-of-the-art Urban Air Adventure Park in Murfreesboro offers a full line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy!

From Spin Zone Bumper Cars, the Sky Rider, and climbing walls, to the tubes playground, trampolines, and more, the park is equipped with unique and patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for both enthusiastic adventurists and their pint-sized counterparts!

Urban Air Adventure Park

1952 Old Fort Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 637-7035

