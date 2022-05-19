La Vergne Police Department’s license plate reader system alerted officers to a stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a juvenile.

The Blue Sentinel License Plate Reader (LPR) system alerted officers to the vehicle entering city limits Wednesday afternoon. Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle which was parked in front of a business at the 5100 block of Murfreesboro Road. The driver, a female juvenile, and a male passenger were detained by officers. This vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Metro Nashville.

The female juvenile was arrested for felony theft of property and was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. The male passenger was released from the scene.