Premier Martial Arts held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 4183 Franklin Road, B7 in Murfreesboro.

Premier Martial Arts has been in business for more than 20 years. Their curriculum focuses on character development far beyond the importance of self-defense. They teach the young students how to respect their elders, how to be accountable, how to focus, and how to stay in shape in a fun and exciting atmosphere.

Premier Martial Arts

4183 Franklin Road, B7

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 813-2333

Facebook