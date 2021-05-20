By KATHY FERRELL

Town of Smyrna

Students from Stewarts Creek High School’s video production program levels 2, 3, and 4 created public service announcements for the Town of Smyrna’s Love Where You Live campaign.

Town personnel selected the top entry in each category and an overall winner. Winning entries were recognized at the May Town Council meeting and will serve as the centerpiece of the social media aspect for the Town’s Love Where You Live beautification initiative.

Town of Smyrna Manager Brian D. Hercules understands the value of workforce development and creating opportunities within the town to provide real-world experience for students. “Chris Bissinger (SCHS video production instructor) shares our philosophy and seeks out opportunities that bring value to his students and to our community,” explained Hercules.

Every aspect of the public service announcements is student led. “These students have handled all elements of this project,” shared Bissinger. “From content creation, technical preparation, graphic design, and equipment prep and inventory, this campaign is a result of their effort. It is a tremendous opportunity for students to gain experience in the audio-visual career pathway.”

The Tennessee Department of Education provides the framework for pathways of study that are grouped by the knowledge and skills required for occupations in career fields. Students involved in this project have selected the audio/visual production pathway of study at Stewarts Creek High School.

Winning projects:

SCTV Video 2: Mackenzie Jones

SCTV Video 3: JJ Monk

SCTV Video 4: Nathan Surratt

Overall Winner: JJ Monk