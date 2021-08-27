Morter Family Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for new services in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 221 Castlewood Drive, Suite C in Murfreesboro.

Since 2012, third-generation chiropractor Dr. Josh Morter has been passionate about helping patients recover from auto accident injuries, including whiplash. He’s also a TMJ specialist and offers the Webster Technique for pregnant moms.

Morter Family Chiropractic

221 Castlewood Drive, Suite C

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 900-3770

Facebook