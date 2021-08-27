Three RCS schools will see some temporary closures next week because of staffing related to COVID-19.
- Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday, Aug. 30
- Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday
- Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday
These temporary closures will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to operate the classrooms. The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19, write James Evans, RCS Communications Director.
In all these cases, the schools are communicating with parents today about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.
