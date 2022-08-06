Ribbon Cutting: Management & Marketing Concepts (MMC)

Management & Marketing Concepts held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 611 North Highland Avenue in Murfreesboro.

Management and Marketing Concepts, Inc. is proud to serve the growing markets of Middle Tennessee. Locally based in Murfreesboro, TN, they provide property management services in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, Smyrna, and La Vergne.

Management & Marketing Concepts

611 North Highland Avenue

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 849-9006

Facebook