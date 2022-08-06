Saturday, August 6, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeKids & FamilyLearn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
FeaturedKids & FamilyLocal LivingTravel

Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
174

A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”

At the end of July, they broke ground on the new park called Dig N’ Zone. It will be located at 1707 Veterans Boulevard, Sevierville.

It is expected to open in Spring 2023. Watch a video of the groundbreaking below and for the latest updates, follow Dig N’ Zone on Facebook.

Previous articleRibbon Cutting: Management & Marketing Concepts (MMC)
Next articleLive on the Green’s 2022 Lineup to Include Cheryl Crow, Moon Taxi, Yola & More
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.