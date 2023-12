Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 13, 2023, at 529 Brandies Circle Ste. A in Murfreesboro.

Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic PLLC | Dr. Paul Jackson MD/FACC, in Murfreesboro, TN, is the leading cardiologist serving Christiana, Rockvale, Nashville, Smyrna, La Vergne and surrounding areas since 2005.

Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic

529 Brandies Circle Ste. A

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 494-1255