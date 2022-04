Classy Cactus Farm & Greenhouse held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1527 Rutledge Way in Murfreesboro.

We are here to create smiles one plant at a time. A Company created by a kid – turned into a family business

Classy Cactus Farm & Greenhouse

1527 Rutledge Way

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 637-7035

Facebook