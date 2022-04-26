Mark your calendar for La Vergne’s biggest stream clean-up event of the year! The stormwater department’s X-Stream Squad is gathering on Saturday, May 7 to give some much-needed attention to the City’s Hurricane Creek.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and will wrap up at noon. Safety gear, volunteer swag, and lunch will be provided. Volunteers should plan to wear water shoes, boots made for water, or waders. Participants are also asked to sign up online by going to the La Vergne city website and following the link to the registration page on Hands on Nashville.

“May is the perfect time for our X-Stream Squad to meet and give Hurricane Creek the TLC it deserves,” said Stormwater Coordinator Alex Thompson. “Most of our waterways not only flow directly into Percy Priest Lake but are also habitats for a lot of wildlife that make up our ecosystem and they need to be protected.”

The X-Stream Squad was started in 2021 and meets once a month to clean sections of banks and streams throughout the city. The event is open to anyone who wants to participate, not just former participants in X-Stream Squad clean-ups.