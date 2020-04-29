Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Occupants of this truck may know information about the shooting of a woman shot about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 23 on Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The 42-year-old mother and business owner remains hospitalized.

These occupants may provide details crucial to the investigation of the shooting that occurred between New Salem Highway and Franklin Road on Veterans Parkway, said Detective Jamin Humphress.

“We believe this vehicle may have been in the immediate area at the time of the shooting and we would greatly like to identify the occupants and talk with them about what they may have seen,” Humphress said.

The family has offered a $4,000 reward and Crime Stoppers has offered a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

People who have information may call Crime Stoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 615-893-STOP.

Callers may also leave a message for Humphress at 615-904-3054 or send anonymous tips at http://www.rcsotn.com/, locate the contact link and click on “submit a tip.”

MORE CRIME NEWS