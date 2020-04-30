The Town of Smyrna is pleased to partner with Kroger Health to facilitate a free drive-through COVID-19 testing opportunity for qualifying individuals.

The two-day event will take place Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the parking lot of Motlow State Community College (5002 Motlow College Blvd in Smyrna. Those who are eligible for the testing are based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.

“We are grateful to Rutherford County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health and The Town of Smyrna so we can facilitate this testing opportunity for our community,” shared Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager. “Increased testing opportunities will provide a better understanding of the state of health in Rutherford County.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting, or by calling 1-888-852-2567. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. Smyrna Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

While individuals do need to schedule an appointment, they do NOT have to have symptoms to be tested

Testing is available to any resident; you do NOT have to reside in Rutherford County

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the Town of Smyrna in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.