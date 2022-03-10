Redstone Federal Credit Union® is excited to be featured on the popular television show, World’s Greatest!…, with a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways Redstone serves its members and the community.

World’s Greatest!… is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring exclusive footage, informative interviews, and lively visuals.

When it comes to credit unions, few can top the story of Redstone Federal Credit Union, according to the show’s producer. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers” said Kyle Freeman, the show’s Executive Producer.

Redstone was invited to participate in the show after its producers conducted several interviews with Redstone officials, reviewed regional and national industry rankings, and considered its many awards. Redstone’s awards include GoBankingRates.com’s top 100 banks or credit unions and Forbes® designation as one of Alabama’s best credit unions.

Joe Newberry, Redstone’s President and CEO, said it is an honor to be featured on the “World’s Greatest!’ television series. “Being selected for this series is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our volunteer Board and Committee and wonderful employees have for our members and for the communities that we serve. We strive each day to live the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People,’’ Newberry said.

Redstone’s segment will air March 12 on Bloomberg Television. Find the television schedule at: https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv-schedule/

#WorldsGreatestTV

About Redstone Federal Credit Union

With more than $8 billion in assets, Redstone Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Alabama and one of the largest federal credit unions in the nation by assets. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, Redstone Federal Credit Union serves more than 650,000 members.

Chartered on November 28, 1951, Redstone Federal Credit Union has proudly served its members for 70 years and has 27 conveniently located branches across North Alabama and Tennessee.

Redstone Federal Credit Union provides a level of service that is not generally available at other financial institutions through its philosophy of – People Helping People.