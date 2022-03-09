An 18-year-old man was arrested last night following the pursuit of a stolen car that ended in Rutherford County. Josue Eduardo Flores was involved in an armed carjacking on February 23 where he and another suspect stole a victim’s 2017 gray Honda Civic.

The Civic was located by Violent Crimes detectives exiting a gas station parking lot on Nolensville Pike. The license plate had been swapped with one that was reported stolen yesterday from Ocala Drive. Flores was identified as the driver and detectives attempted to stop the vehicle. Flores fled at a high rate of speed into Rutherford County.

With the help of an MNPD helicopter and the LaVergne Police Department, Flores was arrested after the Civic crashed on Murfreesboro Road near Old Nashville Highway.

Flores has been charged with carjacking and felony evading arrest. He is being held on a $160,000 bond.

The stolen Civic he was driving is also under investigation in regard to other violent crimes.

His photo is being withheld pending further lineups.