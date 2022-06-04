Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790, held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building.

The event was sponsored for the second year by the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

Detachment 790, with a long history of being housed in Kean Hall at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, includes students from MTSU, TSU and other Midstate and southern Kentucky colleges and universities.

Commissioning ceremonies include a formal event that includes pinning of the second lieutenant bars, first salute, comments from Lt. Col. Nick Calloway and the commissioning Air Force oath of office administered by Maj. Christian White.

Cordell and Ervin, who are both from Chattanooga, Tennessee, earned bachelor’s degrees — Cordell in aerospace unmanned aircraft systems and Ervin in aviation management with a minor in business administration.

Cordell, 22, will soon head to remotely piloted aircraft pilot training at Joint Base San Antonio (Texas)-Randolph Air Force Base for his first duty station.

Ervin, 21, will be stationed at Lakenheath Air Base in England for his first duty station.

For more information, contact Air Force Capt. Kellie Miller at 615-963-5931 or visit https://www.tnstate.edu/afrotc/. Calloway, White and Miller are part of the TSU ROTC faculty.