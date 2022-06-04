7 Homes for Sale in Rutherford County with Pools

The weather is heating up and the housing market is not cooling off! Check out these homes for sale in Rutherford County, TN featuring pools!
11615 Georgetown Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,972 square feet, .55 acre lot
$1,290,000
21123 General Marshall Ct, Murfreesboro, TN
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,827 square feet, .33 acre lot
$750,000
36347 Jones Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,921 square feet, 8.08-acre lot
$1,750,000
4909 Shoreham St, Murfreesboro, TN
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,600 square feet, .36 acre lot
$599,900
52221 North Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3, 214 square feet, 12.45-acre lot
$1,100,000
6113 Apricot Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,991 square feet, .86 acre lot
$759,900
72714 Wynthrope Hall, Murfreesboro, TN
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,190 square feet, .35 acre lot
$850,000
