7 Homes for Sale in Rutherford County with Pools

The weather is heating up and the housing market is not cooling off! Check out these homes for sale in Rutherford County, TN featuring pools!

11615 Georgetown Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,972 square feet, .55 acre lot

$1,290,000

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

21123 General Marshall Ct, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,827 square feet, .33 acre lot

$750,000

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

36347 Jones Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,921 square feet, 8.08-acre lot

$1,750,000

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

4909 Shoreham St, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,600 square feet, .36 acre lot

$599,900

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

52221 North Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3, 214 square feet, 12.45-acre lot

$1,100,000

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

6113 Apricot Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,991 square feet, .86 acre lot

$759,900

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

72714 Wynthrope Hall, Murfreesboro, TN

Photo courtesy of Realtracs

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,190 square feet, .35 acre lot

$850,000

For more information and to contact the realtor, click here.

