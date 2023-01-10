Real Estate Experts Say 2023 Will be a Year of Opportunities for Buyers

Final numbers for 2022 indicate there were 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021. The total sales for 2022 were down 15 percent compared to 2021.

Home sales hit 2,568 closings for December, according to data provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is down 40 percent from the 4,305 closings reported for the same period last year.

Fourth-quarter closings were 7,893 for the Middle Tennessee area. That total is a 36 percent decrease from the 12,379 closings during the fourth quarter of 2021.

“2023 will likely bring great opportunities for buyers with rising inventories and longer days on market,” said Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president.

A comparison of sales by category for December is:

A comparison of sales by category for the fourth quarter is:

A comparison of sales by category year-to-date is: