Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Presents 2022 Physician Awards for Excellence in Clinical Leadership

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award.

Physician of the Year honoree Dr. David Bearid is an esteemed general surgeon who has been a member of the medical staff for 18 years. He has served as representative of the Cancer Committee, Clinical Resource Committee and Credentials Committee. He is currently the Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of the Wound Care Center.

Dr. Rick Michaelson, recipient of the Clinical Excellence Award, is a dedicated leader in the field of pathology. He has served in many roles, including: Chief of Staff, Chairman of Physician Excellence Committee, Laboratory Medical Director, Representative for Cancer Committee, Quality Assurance Committee Chair, and Quality Improvement Chair. He has also served on the Utilization Review Committee, Infection Control Committee, Clinical Monitoring Committee, and as a member of the Patient Safety Council.

Dr. Matt Perkins was recognized with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award, a lifetime achievement award. Dr. Perkins is an internal medicine and pediatric specialist who has been a member of the medical staff since 1998. He has had a long tenure on the board of Stones River Regional Independent Practice Association and is a past president of the Stones River Academy of Medicine. Dr. Perkins is current Vice Chair of the State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company and is active with The Tennessee Medical Association.

“It is an honor to recognize these three outstanding individuals for their daily commitment to excellence,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “Rutherford County is a better and healthier place because of the exceptional and personalized care that they provide to our community.”

Award recipients were chosen by their medical staff peers and hospital leadership. Areas for award consideration included: hospital tenure, leadership responsibilities, hospital board membership, and commitment to community service.