RCS Shows Continued Growth in TCAP Scores

English scores rise above pre-pandemic levels, overall data will be used to set district goals

By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools saw increased performance in both English Language Arts and mathematics, based on initial data from TCAP assessments that were released today by the Tennessee Department of Education.

School district leaders will use today’s data to inform improvement initiatives as the schools prepare for the upcoming school year, new Director of Schools James Sullivan said.

“Despite the challenges that last year presented, we are very proud of the work of our teachers, students and families,” Director Sullivan said of the results.

“As a district, RCS saw performance above pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts improving from approximately 36% proficiency in 2021 to 43% proficiency in 2022. While we celebrate these gains, we have much work to do to ensure that students reach proficiency on grade level standards.”

In mathematics, RCS previously followed the national and state trend of seeing more learning loss in math compared to other subjects.

“While we are not yet meeting pre-pandemic levels, RCS is celebrating an increase of 5% in proficiency growth in math from 32% in 2021 to 37% proficiency in 2022,” Sullivan said.

He added: “These data sets are just an initial snapshot, and we look forward to the full release of data so we can celebrate our successes and look to improve areas that need targeted attention. Thank you to our teachers, staff, parents and students for your hard work and dedication.”

The Tennessee Department of Education is expected to release additional performance data, including school level results and student academic growth information, in the coming weeks.