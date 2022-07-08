TRAFFIC- Road Construction and Lane Closures July 7-13, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

• 7/12 – 7/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantry at MM 65. A Rolling Road Block of 15 minute duration will take place in the Eastbound direction at MM 65.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double left lane and right lane closure on I-65 NB for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at mile marker 73 – 74.6

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. There will also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstates and State Routes

• Nightly, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a closure of the right, interior lane of I-40 WB at the I-40/I-24 split for attenuator repairs.

MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

• Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB direction of I-40 in Smith County (mm 250 – 258)

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile long line striping on the ramps and at the rest area at MM 267.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB and WB from South Hartman to Smith County Line for the resurfacing of I-40

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the EB and WB directions on I-840 in Wilson County. (mm 66-77)

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 + Levee Construction (By Others)

• Continuous, Continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

• Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. for striping activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Resurfacing on US 431 from Gifford place to the Robertson County Line

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, degrassing and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

• MM 15.5 – 16 – 3.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

• MM 19 – 19.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Elington Drive

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.(Excl. holiday restrictions) There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long-term lane closures for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

• Nightly, 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

• Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

RUTHERFORD / WILSON COUNTY SR 452

The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

CHEATHAM / ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

• Sat. and Sun., 5 a.m. – 11 a.m., Slope mowing various locations along the westbound lanes from mile marker 27 – 32

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

Slope Mowing

• Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure to remove vegetation that is encroaching the travel lanes at Exit 53A. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / SR1

Milling and Paving Bridge Ends

• Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The Ramp from I-840 EB to SR1 NB will be closed to mill and pave bridge ends. Message boards will be utilized for a detour.

