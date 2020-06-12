RCS Grads Awarded Blackman Community Club Scholarships

The Blackman Community Club recently awarded a pair of scholarships to graduates from Blackman and Stewarts Creek high schools.

Blackman graduate Jacob Brennan along with Stewarts Creeks graduate Morgan Herring each received $750 scholarships from the Blackman Community Club. Brennan will major in education at Hardeman University, while Herring will be attending University of Tennessee – Chattanooga and majoring in physical therapy.

The annual scholarships are awarded to one graduating senior from Blackman and Stewarts Creek; however, the club also considers students who have complete a homeschool curriculum, attended Central Magnet or a Christian-based school and live in the Blackman community.

The scholarships are intended for those who are planning to further their education at a university, college or technical school.

More information is available by visiting their website at www.blackmancommunityclub.com.