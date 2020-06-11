Murfreesboro Murder Suspect Arrested in Mississippi

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A fugitive from justice wanted in the 2019 Eagle Street murder of a Murfreesboro man has been arrested in Mississippi.

Thirty-year-old Delarrious Crawford, of Murfreesboro, was taken into custody in Moss Point, Mississippi Thursday morning, June 11, 2020. The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with Moss Point Police Department, arrested Crawford without incident.

Crawford faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders. Sunders was shot multiple times and was found deceased in the 1300 block of Eagle Street June 21, 2019.

Crawford has been on the run for nearly a year and was added to both the Murfreesboro and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted lists.

A second suspect Quandre Knowles was earlier arrested in August 2019 on first-degree murder charges in Sunders’ death.

Crawford remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center in Pascagoula, Mississippi without bond and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

