RCFR Requests Public’s Assistance with Vehicle Arson Case

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) is requesting the public’s assistance with an intentionally set car fire that occurred around 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 1 in the 1500 block of Mount Herman Road.

According to Lieutenant/Asst. Fire Marshal Josh Sanders, the department is seeking information related to the theft and arson of a 1990 Lincoln Town Car burgundy/maroon in color.

“The vehicle was taken from the Kensington subdivision (off of SE Broad Street) between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 31,” said Sanders.

Persons with information are urged to contact Sanders by calling 615-907-3600 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers will remain anonymous. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are available to persons providing information leading to arrest and conviction.

