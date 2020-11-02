Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Vandals damaged a Sheriff’s Office sign designed to slow down motorists on Midland-Fosterville Road recently, said Sgt. Michael Rodgers.

Heavy damage was sustained to three different areas of the sign displaying the speed and the solar panel when located between U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway) and Midland Road.

“More than likely, it will not be repairable,” Rodgers said.

The Rodgers Group donated two portable signs to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to slow down speeding drivers.

If you have information on the vandals, please call Rodgers at 615-904-3097 or email him at [email protected].

People may also contact the Sheriff’s Office’s web site anonymous tip line at http://www.rcsotn.com/ and scroll down to submit a tip under the Contact link.

