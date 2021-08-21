Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after spending over a month in the hospital, reports SuperTalk 99.7.

“We are extremely saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers,” SuperTalk 99.7 wrote in a Facebook post.

Phil Valentine was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and shortly after was hospitalized. He suffered from COVID pneumonia and other side effects. Read more here.

According to his bio, Phil was born and raised in a small town of about 3,000 people in rural eastern North Carolina. As a child he frequented his father’s law office and thought he was destined to be a lawyer. Once at college, he changed career paths when a friend suggested he get in the radio business. And the rest is history…

By 2003, Phil had received eight Nashville AIR awards and had the most listened-to political talk show in the city. On January 2, 2007, Westwood One launched The Phil Valentine Show into syndication. The show is now heard on over 110 radio stations across the country through the Westwood One Radio Network. Phil has also authored books and appeared in TV commercials and movies.