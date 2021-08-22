Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for August 22 through August 28

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. There will be minor traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Incidental construction and utility work continues on Warrior Dr. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Work (Elam Farms Pkwy just north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Comcast crews will be installing underground fiber optics lines along Elam Farms Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Water and Sewer Line Tie-in Work (Brinkley Ave between W College St and NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Utility crews will be installing water and Sewer lines and tie-in work on Brinkley Ave. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Mercury Blvd Sidewalk Improvement Project (SE Broad St and Middle Tennessee Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 3:00 pm: Construction crews will be installing sidewalk and traffic signal improvements along the south side of Mercury Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Private Development Improvements

1) Joe B Jackson Pkwy at Shelbyville Pike (right turn lane)

2) Shelbyville Pike at Highfield Dr (left turn lane)

3) Titans Circle (utility work)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of a private development, there will be right turn lane improvements at Joe B Jackson Pkwy and Shelbyville Pike, left turn lane improvements at Shelbyville Pike and Highfield Dr and utility improvements at Titans Cir. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Utility Work (W College St between Front St and Maple St)

Expected Lane Closures: Wednesday through Friday, 8:30:00 am to 4:00 pm: Comcast crews will be installing communication fiber along W College St. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Saint Andrews Dr, Greenland Dr and Rutherford Blvd (sidewalk repairs)

2. Rutherford Blvd and Haynes Haven Dr (milling work)

3. River Rock Blvd (adjusting casting and paving work)

4. Academy St between Bell St and Burton St (storm drain work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 from MM 70.85 – 76.70. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Wed 8/25 and Thurs 8/26 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for the installation of final pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 2.32 – 1.51. Requested for shifting the Westbound Lanes and Eastbound Lanes of Sam Ridley Parkway, barrier rail placement, and traffic control devices. Thurs 8/19 thru Fri 8/20 from 8PM-5AM. Sam Ridley westbound lane and eastbound lane shift. This should take one night. After they shift the lane, they will be placing barrier rail and then starting the median work. Request temporary, intermittent closures of the Sam Ridley westbound lanes (from approx. Motlow College Blvd to Old Nashville Highway). One travel lane will always remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 – 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 20.51 – 27.57 and SR 266 from 18.67 – 21.69. The resurfacing on SR 96 and SR 266 Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7:30AM-4PM . There will be alternating lane closures on SR 266 & SR 96 for milling and paving. There will be a flagging operation in place.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 from MM 53.00 – 80.00. The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM–5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will always remain open. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will always remain open