Local radio host Phil Valentine is currently hospitalized due to contracting COVID-19.

Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared a social media post stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Phil Valentine and his family, and we appreciate the support from YOU our WTN Family during this trying time. As the family provides updates we will share those with you.”

The radio station shared a statement from Mark Valentine on behalf of the Valentine family regarding Phil’s condition. It stated, “Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago & has since been hospitalized & is in very serious condition, suffering from Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects. He is in the hospital in the critical care unit breathing with assistance but is NOT on a ventilator. We’d ask that everyone please refrain from contacting him while he is in the hospital.”

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’, and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon. Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves ya’ll and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know. Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”

Phil Valentine hosts a daily talk show “The Phil Valentine Show” on WTN from 3 pm – 7 pm.