Pups and Pints Returns to Nashville’s ONEC1TY This May

Pups & Pints returns to ONEC1TY on May 18th! This free festival benefits the Nashville Humane Association, connects dog lovers and beer lovers with the local community, and is open to all ages of humans and pups.

Produced with dogs and their humans in mind, Pups & Pints is free to attend and open

to the public. Festival activities include:

Bark Market with local pet-product vendors

Bavarian Bierhaus Biergarten with Urban Chestnut beers and tasty Bavarian food

Stanley Steemer Pup Fashion Show – entries open at the event

Pup paw-dicures & furrcials in the Furryland “Spaw”

Pup cups and paw print crafts at the Hecklin booth

Meet-n-greet with adoptable pets from the Nashville Humane Association McEwen

Northside and Capitol View pop-up off-leash dog area where pups can let loose.

In addition to the Bavarian Biergarten, food will be available for purchase onsite from

Cancun Lagoon, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Buds & Brews, and Marigold Popcorn.

Head to The Yard at ONEC1TY, located at 8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 to enjoy this free, outdoor festival. This one-day festival happens on Saturday, May 18th. The event begins at noon and runs throughout the afternoon until 4 PM.

This event is rain or shine and is open to the public; tickets are not required or available for purchase. Attendees should bring a valid ID to partake in the libations. For more information, visit pupsandpints.com.