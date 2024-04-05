Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes April Pedigo with STARS Award

April Pedigo, assistant Customer Service Manager in the Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, received the STARS Award, Thursday April 4, 2024, during a special ceremony with Mayor Shane McFarland.

The City first hired Pedigo as a Cashier for the Water Resources Department in February 2011. She was promoted to Customer Service Clerk in 2012, Accounting Clerk in 2016, Accounting Specialist in 2020, then to Customer Service Assistant Manager in 2020.

Here is the March 29, 2024, nomination from a fellow employee:

“April is always willing to help any and everyone with a smile on her face. She not only helps our customers, but other co-workers no matter the task. April is also dependable. She is at work daily on time and stays over when needed.”

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers. The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to April Pedigo for being named a STAR!