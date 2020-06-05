Public Safety agencies across Rutherford County are accepting the challenge to address the urgent need for blood donors right now.

Several emergency agencies within Rutherford County are hosting blood drives throughout the month of June for a friendly “Battle of the Badges” competition. Team “fire/emergency medical services” will challenge team “law enforcement” in this annual event. These blood drives are open to the public; you do not have to wear a badge to participate.

Donors are required to make an appointment. Sites, dates, and times are available as follows:

Monday, June 8, 2020, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Murfreesboro Police Department Headquarters

Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro

Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department (Blood Donor Coach will be onsite)

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department (classroom space)

Blood donors may specify if their donation is for team “fire/ems” or team “law enforcement” when they arrive at the blood drive. Only one public safety entity will win, but the real winners are the patients who benefit from the blood donation

Link to register: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=rutherfordbob