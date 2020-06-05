Brian Spencer Braden, age 59 of La Vergne, TN formerly of New Orleans, LA., died Wednesday June 3, 2020. He was a native of New Orleans and was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Rose Lee Jules Glass, and his father, Early Braden. Mr. Braden was a Christian and attended Simon Baptist Church of Antioch, TN. He was a member and was Baptized at Christian Light Baptist Church, Pastor Clarence Neason of New Orleans. Mr. Braden was a former Chef and Clerk in the French Quarter.

He is survived by his son,Brian Spencer Jules of Vacherie, LA; mother, Gloria Braden of New Orleans; sister, Shona Braden of Lithonia, GA; brother, Kevin Braden of New Orleans; Jules Aunt’s, Everlyn Williams of New Orleans, Carry Banford and husband Leroy of New Orleans, Gilder Jules Spellman and Edward of Vacherie, LA, and Felicie Beulieu and husband Samuel of La Vergne; uncle, Henry Jules nieces, Brittany Cage and Felicia C. Payne; nephew, Tyrell Collins; host of other family and friends special friends, Dustin Hensley and Chase Reeves; cousin, Shivan Green of Gonzales, LA

Visitation will be 3:00PM to 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service at 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com