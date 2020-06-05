The City of La Vergne is extending the closure of its city building lobbies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff is evaluating the situation on a weekly basis to determine when they will be able to safely and responsibly open lobbies back up to citizens. This includes City Hall (5093 Murfreesboro Road), Stormwater (5175 Murfreesboro Road), Parks and Recreation (294 Sand Hill Road), and Public Works (148 International Boulevard).

“Rutherford County’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise to more than 1,000 and with hotspots in the Davidson County to the north I feel it’s best for our citizens and employees to keep our lobbies closed for the time being, while maintaining service by appointment and through drive through” says Mayor Jason Cole.

The water billing department, city court, and tax department will continue to operate Monday through Friday out of the City Hall drive thru. It is not clear at this point when the city will reopen its lobbies.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to conduct business online however, if you have questions please contact the corresponding city building for assistance.

City Hall – (615) 793-6295

City Court, Tax Department/Business Licenses, Water Billing Department

Parks and Recreation – (615) 793-3224

Public Works – (615) 793-9891

Street Department, Water Department, Sewer Department

Stormwater Building – (615) 287-8658

Codes, Engineering, Planning, Stormwater